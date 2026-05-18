Jose Altuve Injury: Move to IL made official
The Astros placed Altuve on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain.
Altuve has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain after injuring his oblique on a swing in Saturday's game versus the Rangers. The club has not offered a timeline for Altuve's return, but moderate oblique strains typically result in absences of at least 4-to-6 weeks. Brice Matthews should receive the bulk of the playing time at second base for Houston while Altuve is out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Altuve See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 153 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 2820 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Altuve See More