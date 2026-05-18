Jose Altuve Injury: Move to IL made official

The Astros placed Altuve on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain.

Altuve has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain after injuring his oblique on a swing in Saturday's game versus the Rangers. The club has not offered a timeline for Altuve's return, but moderate oblique strains typically result in absences of at least 4-to-6 weeks. Brice Matthews should receive the bulk of the playing time at second base for Houston while Altuve is out.