Jose Altuve Injury: Nearing live BP
Manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Altuve (oblique) is expected to take live batting practice before the end of the week, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The veteran second baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks due to an oblique strain but is progressing quickly through his rehab program. Espada previously indicated that Altuve may not require a minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining the Astros, so facing live pitching could be one of the final hurdles before he's cleared to come off the injured list.
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