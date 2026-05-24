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Jose Altuve Injury: Plans to start swinging soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 4:33pm

Astros manager Joe Espada said Sunday that Altuve (oblique) is expected to resume swinging a bat "in the next day or two," Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve traveled with the Astros to Chicago for their series versus the Cubs but is slated to fly to Florida later Sunday as he begins his rehab program for the moderate left oblique strain that recently sent him to the injured list. He's already started playing catch again, but swinging the bat will represent a more meaningful step forward in his recovery from the oblique injury. Altuve still has multiple checkpoints to hit before being deemed ready for game action, but he seems to be making quicker progress than the Astros may have initially anticipated.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
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