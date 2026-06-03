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Jose Altuve Injury: Taking live BP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Altuve (oblique) is slated to take live batting practice Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It will be the first time Altuve has faced live pitching since he went down with a left oblique strain in mid-May. Astros manager Joe Espada indicated previously that Altuve might not need a rehab assignment, so his return to the lineup appears imminent now that he's facing live pitching.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
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