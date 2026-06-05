Jose Altuve headshot

Jose Altuve News: Activated from injured list Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

The Astros activated Altuve (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve last played May 16 and didn't require a minor-league rehab assignment after suffering a Grade 2 left oblique strain last month. In 42 games this season, Altuve is slashing .245/.326/.380 with four home runs, 12 RBI, 27 runs scored, one stolen base and a 19:35 BB:K across 185 trips to the plate. His .706 OPS is the lowest it's been since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
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