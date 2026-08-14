Jose Altuve headshot

Jose Altuve News: Back in lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Altuve (foot) is back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve exited Tuesday's game against the Giants after he was hit by a pitch on the left foot and was out of the lineup Wednesday ahead of Thursday's off day. Against Mariners righty George Kirby, Altuve is playing second base and batting fifth.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
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