Jose Altuve headshot

Jose Altuve News: Breaks up no-hit bid with solo shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 10:24pm

Altuve went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Monday's 4-3 loss to Seattle.

Altuve played the role of spoiler Monday, breaking up Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert's no-hit bid with a solo homer in the sixth inning. The star infielder-turned-outfielder is off to a sizzling start at the dish in 2025, batting .357 with three long balls and five RBI to go with nine runs scored and two stolen bases over 10 outings.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
