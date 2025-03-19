Jose Altuve News: Confirmed as primary left fielder

Astros manager Joe Espada confirmed Wednesday that Altuve will play "most of his games" in left field this season, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Espada noted that it's possible personnel changes down the road alter this line of thinking, but for now the plan is to go into the season with Altuve as the club's everyday left fielder. It's no surprise, as Altuve has been focusing on left field since the beginning of camp and has played the position adequately enough that the team feels comfortable with him there. Mauricio Dubon is the favorite to open the season at Altuve's old second base position.