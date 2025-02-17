Jose Altuve News: Dabbling in left field, second base

Astros manager Joe Espada reiterated Monday that Altuve will see action at both second base and in left field this spring, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Earlier this month, Espada revealed that Altuve had been working out in left field for a couple weeks before the start of spring training, perhaps in anticipation of the Astros re-signing third baseman Alex Bregman, which would have resulted in offseason pickup Isaac Paredes shifting over to second base. While Bregman ultimately came to terms with the Red Sox on a three-year, $120 million deal, the Astros aren't yet closing the door on giving Altuve some exposure to left field, a position the 34-year-old hasn't played at any point since beginning his professional career in 2007. Espada said that he's made no permanent decisions on where Altuve will play this season, calling it an "everyday thing" with regard to how Altuve's deployment in the field will evolve throughout the spring based on the feedback he receives from the veteran. Even if Altuve ends up opening the season at his familiar spot at the keystone, the Astros could still look to move him to left field later on in the campaign to make way in the infield for top prospect Brice Matthews, who has spent most of his time at shortstop in the minors but made 11 starts at second base during winter ball in Puerto Rico.