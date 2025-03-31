Jose Altuve News: Draws first start at second base

Altuve is starting at second base and batting leadoff in Monday's contest against the Giants.

Altuve manned his new left field position in all three games of the Astros' opening series against the Mets, but he's back at his old spot for the series opener versus the Giants. He remains the team's primary left fielder, but Altuve will still play second base on occasion, and doing so Monday with flyball pitcher Ronel Blanco on the mound for Houston makes sense. Mauricio Dubon is handling left field.