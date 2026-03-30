Jose Altuve News: Erupts with two homers
Altuve went 4-for-4 with two solo home runs, two singles, a walk and four runs scored in Monday's 8-1 win over the Red Sox.
Altuve delivered a massive performance from the top of the lineup, reaching base in all five plate appearances while launching his first two home runs of the season in back-to-back trips to the plate. Both long balls came off Johan Oviedo and both cleared the left field porch to extend Houston's lead. While Altuve's no longer in his prime, flashes like this are a reminder that the elite bat speed that defined the 35-year-old's career is still very much there, and if the power sticks, he could push past his 2025 home run total of 26.
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