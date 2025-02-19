Jose Altuve News: First spring game will be in LF

Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Altuve will play left field in first Grapefruit League game this spring, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Altuve has seen significant reps in the outfield in the early days of camp and will work with the outfielders exclusively over the next 4-to-5 days. It's becoming clear at this point that the Astros are serious about potentially moving Altuve to left field, although the 34-year-old will have to show he's comfortable out there before the team commits to it. If Altuve does shift to the outfield, Mauricio Dubon looks to be the current favorite to start at second base. Houston also just agreed to a minor-league deal with Brendan Rodgers, who will be a threat to win the second base job.