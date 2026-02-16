Jose Altuve News: Focusing on second base this spring
Astros manager Joe Espada said Monday that Altuve will spend most of spring training working exclusively at second base, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Altuve was the Astros' Opening Day left fielder last season and wound up splitting his time pretty evenly between left field, second base and designated hitter. This season, however, he appears slated to return to his natural second base position on an everyday basis. Zach Cole looks like the favorite to see most of the reps in left field for Houston.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Altuve See More
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams6 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions12 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30025 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Postseason Outliers39 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings59 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Altuve See More