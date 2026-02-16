Jose Altuve headshot

Jose Altuve News: Focusing on second base this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Astros manager Joe Espada said Monday that Altuve will spend most of spring training working exclusively at second base, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Altuve was the Astros' Opening Day left fielder last season and wound up splitting his time pretty evenly between left field, second base and designated hitter. This season, however, he appears slated to return to his natural second base position on an everyday basis. Zach Cole looks like the favorite to see most of the reps in left field for Houston.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Altuve See More
