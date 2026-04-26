Jose Altuve News: Getting breather Sunday

Altuve is out of the starting lineup Sunday versus the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve started Houston's previous nine contests and will get a rare day out of the starting nine Sunday. The veteran second baseman has just two hits over his past 20 at-bats, so he'll look to use the day off to recharge. Braden Shewmake is starting at second base for Houston in Altuve's stead Sunday.