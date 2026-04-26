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Jose Altuve News: Getting breather Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Altuve is out of the starting lineup Sunday versus the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve started Houston's previous nine contests and will get a rare day out of the starting nine Sunday. The veteran second baseman has just two hits over his past 20 at-bats, so he'll look to use the day off to recharge. Braden Shewmake is starting at second base for Houston in Altuve's stead Sunday.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
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