Jose Altuve headshot

Jose Altuve News: Getting breather Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Altuve is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

It's a routine day off for Altuve, who is celebrating his 36th birthday Wednesday. The Astros are going with Brice Matthews at second base and in the leadoff spot in Wednesday's rubber match.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Altuve See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Altuve See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago