Jose Altuve News: Getting breather Wednesday
Altuve is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
It's a routine day off for Altuve, who is celebrating his 36th birthday Wednesday. The Astros are going with Brice Matthews at second base and in the leadoff spot in Wednesday's rubber match.
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