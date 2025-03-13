Jose Altuve News: Manager pleased with work in LF

Astros manager Joe Espada said Thursday that Altuve has done "enough for me to feel good about playing (him in) left field," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve had a misplay at the left-field wall during Thursday's game against the Cardinals, but Espada appears to be pleased with how the 34-year-old has looked as he attempts to convert from second baseman to left fielder. Espada has not yet officially said that Altuve will be the team's left fielder this season, but that announcement seems inevitable.