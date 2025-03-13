Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Joe Bartel for a live fantasy football Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #nfl-fantasy!
Jose Altuve headshot

Jose Altuve News: Manager pleased with work in LF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Astros manager Joe Espada said Thursday that Altuve has done "enough for me to feel good about playing (him in) left field," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve had a misplay at the left-field wall during Thursday's game against the Cardinals, but Espada appears to be pleased with how the 34-year-old has looked as he attempts to convert from second baseman to left fielder. Espada has not yet officially said that Altuve will be the team's left fielder this season, but that announcement seems inevitable.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now