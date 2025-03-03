Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Altuve headshot

Jose Altuve News: Plan 'right now' is to play LF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Astros manager Joe Espada said Monday that the plan "right now" is for Altuve to be the team's primary left fielder Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's not a surprise, given that Altuve seems to be working out almost exclusively in left field this spring. However, Espada stressed that nothing has been decided yet, as he's still evaluating how Altuve looks in the outfield and he also wants to get feedback from the player. Espada noted that he wants to avoid moving Altuve back-and-forth between left field and second base, so if the team commits to making the 34-year-old a left fielder, that's where the overwhelming majority of his reps will come.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now