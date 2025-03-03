Jose Altuve News: Plan 'right now' is to play LF

Astros manager Joe Espada said Monday that the plan "right now" is for Altuve to be the team's primary left fielder Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's not a surprise, given that Altuve seems to be working out almost exclusively in left field this spring. However, Espada stressed that nothing has been decided yet, as he's still evaluating how Altuve looks in the outfield and he also wants to get feedback from the player. Espada noted that he wants to avoid moving Altuve back-and-forth between left field and second base, so if the team commits to making the 34-year-old a left fielder, that's where the overwhelming majority of his reps will come.