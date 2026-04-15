Jose Altuve headshot

Jose Altuve News: Receiving night off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 3:08pm

Altuve is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, manager Joe Espada said that Altuve's absence from the lineup is a routine rest day after the 35-year-old infielder started each of Houston's first 18 games. Isaac Paredes will spell Altuve at second base and will bat third.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
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