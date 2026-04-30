Jose Altuve News: Resting during Game 2
Altuve isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Baltimore, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
After going 1-for-3 with a walk and scoring a run during Game 1, Altuve will catch a breather during the nightcap while Brice Matthews starts at the keystone. Daniel Johnson will fill the resulting void in center field and bat eighth.
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