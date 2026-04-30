Jose Altuve headshot

Jose Altuve News: Resting during Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Altuve isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Baltimore, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After going 1-for-3 with a walk and scoring a run during Game 1, Altuve will catch a breather during the nightcap while Brice Matthews starts at the keystone. Daniel Johnson will fill the resulting void in center field and bat eighth.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
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