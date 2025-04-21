Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Altuve headshot

Jose Altuve News: Snaps RBI drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Altuve went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Blue Jays.

Altuve doubled in a pair of runs in the fifth inning as part of a four-run rally in the frame. The hit also ended a six-game stretch during which Altuve failed to record an RBI and only scored one run. Despite that slow stretch, Alutive has managed 12 runs and nine RBI while hitting .303 across 22 games.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now