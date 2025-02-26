Jose Altuve News: Starting in left field Friday

Altuve will make his Grapefruit League debut in left field for the Astros on Friday versus the Cardinals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve has never played left field in pro ball, but he's been working out there extensively this spring and it appears to be the position he's most likely to man on a regular basis for the Astros this season. The 34-year-old slashed .295/.350/.439 with 20 home runs and 22 stolen bases across 153 regular-season contests for Houston last season.