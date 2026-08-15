Jose Altuve News: Swipes two bags in return
Altuve went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 10-7 extra-inning win over the Mariners.
Altuve returned after being hit by a pitch on the foot Wednesday, and he looked just fine, tallying two hits while swiping two bags. It was the veteran's fifth multi-hit effort in 11 August games, and he owns an .836 OPS with five RBI and six runs scored during the month. For the year, he's slashing .242/.305/.391 with 13 homers, 35 RBI, 55 runs scored and four steals across 414 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Altuve See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: The All-Bust Team at the All-Star Break26 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Altuve See More