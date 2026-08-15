Jose Altuve headshot

Jose Altuve News: Swipes two bags in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:05pm

Altuve went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 10-7 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Altuve returned after being hit by a pitch on the foot Wednesday, and he looked just fine, tallying two hits while swiping two bags. It was the veteran's fifth multi-hit effort in 11 August games, and he owns an .836 OPS with five RBI and six runs scored during the month. For the year, he's slashing .242/.305/.391 with 13 homers, 35 RBI, 55 runs scored and four steals across 414 plate appearances.

Jose Altuve
Houston Astros
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