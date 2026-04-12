Jose Altuve News: Three hits in loss to Seattle
Altuve went 3-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Mariners.
The Astros tallied five hits as a team Sunday, and Altuve accounted for three of those, as Logan Gilbert surrendered just one run on four hits across seven innings. Altuve continues to his hot start to the 2026 season, slashing .333/.457/.526 with two home runs, six RBI, 12 runs scored, one stolen base and a 13:12 BB:K across 70 plate appearances.
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