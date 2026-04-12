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Jose Alvarado News: Can't shake off rough start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Alvarado (0-1) was charged with the loss and a blown save Sunday against Arizona, giving up two runs on two hits and no walks in one-third of an inning.

Brought on to safeguard a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning, Alvarado recorded just one out on a bunt attempt by Geraldo Perdomo. After taking over as Philadelphia's closer at one point a year ago, the hard-throwing left-hander has struggled mightily in a setup role so far in 2026. Though he does have three holds, Alvarado has permitted eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and three walks over his first five innings (eight appearances).

Jose Alvarado
Philadelphia Phillies
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