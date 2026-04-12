Jose Alvarado News: Can't shake off rough start Sunday
Alvarado (0-1) was charged with the loss and a blown save Sunday against Arizona, giving up two runs on two hits and no walks in one-third of an inning.
Brought on to safeguard a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning, Alvarado recorded just one out on a bunt attempt by Geraldo Perdomo. After taking over as Philadelphia's closer at one point a year ago, the hard-throwing left-hander has struggled mightily in a setup role so far in 2026. Though he does have three holds, Alvarado has permitted eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and three walks over his first five innings (eight appearances).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Alvarado See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?6 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?9 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?13 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country47 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Alvarado See More