Jose Alvarado News: Grabs fourth save

Alvarado earned the save in Thursday's 6-4 win over San Francisco, allowing one run on two hits in the ninth inning.

Alvarado would give up a one-out homer to Tyler Fitzgerald, allowing the Giants to cut the deficit to two, though he'd rebound to close out the victory, improving to 4-for-4 in save chances this year. The left-handed Alvarado now sports a 2.89 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB through 9.1 innings this season.