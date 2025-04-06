Jose Alvarado News: Nabs second save

Alvarado tossed a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers.

Alvarado faced the top of the Dodgers' order in the ninth and needed just 10 pitches to lock down his second save of the season. The southpaw has been sharp, posting a 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB over five innings. With Jordan Romano pitching in the seventh, Alvarado appears to be the preferred option for save opportunities at the moment.