Jose Alvarado News: Needed for save Saturday

Alvarado recorded the final out of Saturday's 11-10 win over the Marlins to pick up his fifth save of the season.

The Phillies took an 11-4 lead into the ninth inning, but Jordan Romano served up two homers en route to giving up six runs in two-thirds of an inning, forcing Alvarado into the game to clean up the mess. The southpaw needed just two pitches to get Xavier Edwards to line out to right field. Alvarado has been dominant to begin the season, going 5-for-5 in converting save chances while posting a 2.79 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB through 9.2 innings. While the Phillies have plenty of high-leverage options in the bullpen, Alvarado appears to have a lock on the closer job for the moment.