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Jose Alvarado News: Picks up first save Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Alvarado earned the save Wednesday against the Padres, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

With Jhoan Duran pitching in four of the previous five days, Alvarado was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning. The left-hander worked around a one-out single by Xander Bogaerts and closed out the game for his first save of the season. It marked Alvarado's first appearance since May 20 after he had allowed runs in three of his previous four outings. The reliever now owns a 5.79 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB to go along with seven holds across 18.2 innings.

Jose Alvarado
Philadelphia Phillies
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