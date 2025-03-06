Jose Alvarado News: Strong start in Grapefruit League

Alvarado fired a scoreless inning in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Tampa Bay, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three.

Alvarado has looked sharp in the Grapefruit League thus far, tossing three scoreless innings with seven punchouts. The hard-throwing left-hander is one of several Phillies arms competing for saves chances in 2025, and his results are worth noting due to Matt Strahm having yielded six runs in 1.2 innings this spring. Jordan Romano still appears to be first in line when it comes to ninth-inning work, but Alvarado is at least working to entrench himself as a high-leverage option and perhaps even leapfrog Strahm as Philadelphia's top lefty reliever if these trends continue.