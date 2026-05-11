Jose Azocar News: Back with Atlanta on MiLB deal
Atlanta re-signed Azocar to a minor-league contract Monday.
Azocar elected free agency last week rather than accepting an outright assignment from Atlanta, but he's now back in the organization on a new deal. The 29-year-old will give Atlanta some experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Gwinnett.
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