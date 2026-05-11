Jose Azocar headshot

Jose Azocar News: Back with Atlanta on MiLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Atlanta re-signed Azocar to a minor-league contract Monday.

Azocar elected free agency last week rather than accepting an outright assignment from Atlanta, but he's now back in the organization on a new deal. The 29-year-old will give Atlanta some experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Jose Azocar
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Azocar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Azocar See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
344 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
351 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
June 30, 2024
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Miami Runs Machine
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Miami Runs Machine
Author Image
Todd Zola
April 27, 2024
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Throwing Shade
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Throwing Shade
Author Image
Todd Zola
April 20, 2024