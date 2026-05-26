Jose Azocar News: Back with Atlanta on MiLB deal
Atlanta re-signed Azocar to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.
For the second time this month, Azocar has re-signed with Atlanta after having been removed from its 40-man roster. Azocar is 5-for-15 at the dish during his brief time with the big club this season. He'll provide experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Gwinnett.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Azocar See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week359 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMay 25, 2025
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekJune 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Azocar See More