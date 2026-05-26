Jose Azocar News: Back with Atlanta on MiLB deal

Atlanta re-signed Azocar to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

For the second time this month, Azocar has re-signed with Atlanta after having been removed from its 40-man roster. Azocar is 5-for-15 at the dish during his brief time with the big club this season. He'll provide experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Gwinnett.