Jose Azocar headshot

Jose Azocar News: Becomes free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Azocar elected to become a free agent Friday, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

It's the second time this month that Azocar chose free agency after clearing waivers following his removal from Atlanta's 40-man roster. He re-signed on a minor-league contract the last time and could do so again.

Jose Azocar
 Free Agent
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