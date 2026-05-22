Jose Azocar News: Becomes free agent
Azocar elected to become a free agent Friday, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.
It's the second time this month that Azocar chose free agency after clearing waivers following his removal from Atlanta's 40-man roster. He re-signed on a minor-league contract the last time and could do so again.
Jose Azocar
Free Agent
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