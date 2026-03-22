Jose Azocar News: Cut from big-league camp
Atlanta reassigned Azocar to minor-league camp Friday.
After he was unable to win a reserve outfield spot on Atlanta's Opening Day roster, Azocar is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett. The 29-year-old previously logged 21 plate appearances in the majors between Atlanta and the Mets in 2025, slashing .263/.333/.263.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Azocar See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week294 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week301 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekJune 30, 2024
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Miami Runs MachineApril 27, 2024
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Throwing ShadeApril 20, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Azocar See More