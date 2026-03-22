Jose Azocar headshot

Jose Azocar News: Cut from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Atlanta reassigned Azocar to minor-league camp Friday.

After he was unable to win a reserve outfield spot on Atlanta's Opening Day roster, Azocar is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett. The 29-year-old previously logged 21 plate appearances in the majors between Atlanta and the Mets in 2025, slashing .263/.333/.263.

Jose Azocar
Atlanta Braves
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