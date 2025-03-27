Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Azocar headshot

Jose Azocar News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

The Mets designated Azocar for assignment Thursday, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Azocar will give up his spot on the Mets' 40-man roster after slashing .250/.283/.318 with six RBI and seven runs scored across 46 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League. The 28-year-old's career .610 OPS makes it likely he'll pass through waivers unclaimed, at which point he'd likely see regular time at Triple-A Syracuse.

Jose Azocar
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now