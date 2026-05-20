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Jose Azocar News: DFA'd by Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 11:05am

Atlanta designated Azocar for assignment Wednesday.

Since being recalled May 12, Azocar has made seven appearances in the big leagues. The 30-year-old has posted a .333/.375/.467 slash line in 15 at-bats overall for Atlanta this season. Eli White (concussion) was reinstated from the injured list, taking Azocar's spot on the 26-man roster.

Jose Azocar
Atlanta Braves
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