Jose Azocar News: DFA'd by Atlanta
Atlanta designated Azocar for assignment Wednesday.
Since being recalled May 12, Azocar has made seven appearances in the big leagues. The 30-year-old has posted a .333/.375/.467 slash line in 15 at-bats overall for Atlanta this season. Eli White (concussion) was reinstated from the injured list, taking Azocar's spot on the 26-man roster.
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