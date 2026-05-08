Jose Azocar News: Hits open market
Atlanta outrighted Azocar to Triple-A Gwinnet on Friday, but he instead elected free agency, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
The 29-year-old was designated for assignment Wednesday and won't remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Azocar spent just a couple days in the majors and went 0-for-2 with a stolen base and a strikeout in two games.
Jose Azocar
Free Agent
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