Jose Azocar headshot

Jose Azocar News: Hits open market

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Atlanta outrighted Azocar to Triple-A Gwinnet on Friday, but he instead elected free agency, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

The 29-year-old was designated for assignment Wednesday and won't remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Azocar spent just a couple days in the majors and went 0-for-2 with a stolen base and a strikeout in two games.

Jose Azocar
 Free Agent
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