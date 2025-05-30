Jose Azocar News: Latches on with Atlanta

Azocar signed a contract with Atlanta and was selected to the major-league roster Friday.

The 29-year-old elected free agency Wednesday after being designated for assignment by the Mets, but he was quickly able to secure another big-league opportunity. Azocar had a .278/.350/.278 slash line in 20 plate appearances with New York. He will serve as Atlanta's No. 5 outfielder with Alex Verdugo, Michael Harris and Ronald Acuna locked into regular roles.