Jose Azocar News: Loses 40-man roster spot
Atlanta designated Azocar for assignment Wednesday.
Azocar's stint in the big leagues lasted just three days, with the veteran outfielder getting into two games and going 0-for-2 with a stolen base. He'll give up his spot on the 40-man roster to infielder Jim Jarvis, who was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Azocar See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week339 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week346 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekJune 30, 2024
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Miami Runs MachineApril 27, 2024
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Throwing ShadeApril 20, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Azocar See More