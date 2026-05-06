Jose Azocar headshot

Jose Azocar News: Loses 40-man roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 9:55am

Atlanta designated Azocar for assignment Wednesday.

Azocar's stint in the big leagues lasted just three days, with the veteran outfielder getting into two games and going 0-for-2 with a stolen base. He'll give up his spot on the 40-man roster to infielder Jim Jarvis, who was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Jose Azocar
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Azocar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Azocar See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
339 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
346 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
June 30, 2024
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Miami Runs Machine
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Miami Runs Machine
Author Image
Todd Zola
April 27, 2024
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Throwing Shade
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Throwing Shade
Author Image
Todd Zola
April 20, 2024