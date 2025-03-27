Fantasy Baseball
Jose Azocar headshot

Jose Azocar News: Loses 40-man roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 8:53am

The Mets designated Azocar for assignment Thursday, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Azocar will give up his spot on the Mets' 40-man roster after slashing .250/.283/.318 with six RBI and seven runs scored across 46 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League. The 28-year-old's career .610 OPS makes it likely he'll pass through waivers unclaimed, at which point he would likely see regular time at Triple-A Syracuse.

