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Jose Azocar News: Summoned to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Atlanta selected Azocar's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Azocar will provide Atlanta with some extra coverage in the outfield after Ronald Acuna (hamstring) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move, but the former isn't expected to see steady at-bats while he's up with the parent club. Instead, Azocar is likely to see most of his usage as a late-inning defensive replacement or pinch runner. The 29-year-old had been handling an everyday role at Gwinnett, slashing .270/.348/.420 with two home runs and eight stolen bases over 113 plate appearances.

Jose Azocar
Atlanta Braves
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