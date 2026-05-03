Jose Azocar News: Summoned to majors

Atlanta selected Azocar's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Azocar will provide Atlanta with some extra coverage in the outfield after Ronald Acuna (hamstring) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move, but the former isn't expected to see steady at-bats while he's up with the parent club. Instead, Azocar is likely to see most of his usage as a late-inning defensive replacement or pinch runner. The 29-year-old had been handling an everyday role at Gwinnett, slashing .270/.348/.420 with two home runs and eight stolen bases over 113 plate appearances.