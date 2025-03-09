Jose Barrero News: Chance to win roster spot
Barrero could be competing with Jose Fermin for the final spot on the Cardinals' bench, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Working in Barrero's favor is that the Cardinals lack a true backup shortstop and are also left-handed heavy in the outfield. The right-handed hitting Barrero is a natural shortstop and can also play the outfield, making him a fit to fill a versatile bench role. Barrero, who is in camp as a non-roster invitee, has two home runs and one stolen base in 11 games this spring. The former top prospect hasn't played in the majors since June of 2023.
