Jose Barrero News: Sent to minors
The Orioles reassigned Barrero to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Barrero appeared in 22 games at the big-league level with St. Louis in 2025, but he finished last season in the Orioles organization as a member of the Norfolk roster and will return to the affiliate to begin the 2026 campaign. The 27-year-old came up short in his bid for a utility spot on the Orioles' Opening Day roster after slashing just .105/.150/.289 over 40 plate appearances during the Grapefruit League.
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