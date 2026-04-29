Jose Berrios Injury: Could rejoin rotation Monday

Berrios (elbow) could rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation Monday against the Rays, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Berrios wasn't sharp in his last rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, giving up five earned runs on five hits and two walks over four innings. He did get stretched out to 70 pitches, however, and the stress fracture in his right elbow that sent him to the injured list doesn't appear to be giving him any trouble. The Blue Jays will talk with Berrios to see how he feels before making a determination on Monday's starter. It will either be Berrios or Eric Lauer, and Berrios could have the edge in large part due to Lauer's bullpen experience.