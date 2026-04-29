Jose Berrios Injury: Endures bumpy rehab start

Berrios (elbow) struck out two and allowed five earned runs on five hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks across four innings Tuesday in his rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo.

After making his first two rehab appearances with Single-A Dunedin, Berrios moved up to the Blue Jays' top affiliate for the third outing of his assignment. The right-hander built up to 70 pitches Wednesday and sported a fastball that sat around 92 miles per hour, but he wasn't especially sharp over his four innings. While Berrios appears to be stretched out enough to take over a spot in the big-league rotation, the Blue Jays may prefer to keep him in the minors for one more tune-up outing before bringing him back from the 15-day injured list.