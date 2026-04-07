Jose Berrios Injury: Facing hitters again Tuesday

Berrios (elbow) is scheduled to face hitters in live batting practice again Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Over the weekend, Berrios faced hitters for the first time since being diagnosed in mid-March with a stress fracture in his right elbow and apparently responded well. He'll repeat the activity Tuesday, and if all goes well, the veteran right-hander could then be sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Heading into spring training, Berrios had been on the outside looking in for a starting role with the big club, but with injuries having tested Toronto's pitching depth through the first two weeks of the season, he could have a clearer path to a rotation spot once he gets healthy.