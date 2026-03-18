Jose Berrios Injury: Has stress fracture in elbow

Berrios was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right elbow Wednesday and will not be ready for Opening Day, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Manager John Schneider said Berrios is pain-free, and the hope is he will resume throwing soon with the intention to pitch through the injury. While the injury doesn't sound great in nature, Berrios sounds like he's going to try and move forward. With Shane Bieber (forearm) opening the season on the injured list and Trey Yesavage being brought along slowly with the intention of monitoring his workload, Berrios could make starts this season. However, the veteran Berrios appears ticketed for a bullpen role when everyone is healthy.