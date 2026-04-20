Jose Berrios Injury: Making next rehab start Wednesday
Berrios (elbow) will make his next rehab start Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Berrios is in line for his second rehab start after working 2.2 innings for Single-A Dunedin on Thursday. He fired 47 pitches during Thursday's appearance, so it's fair to expect him to stretch out a bit more during Wednesday's outing. It remains to be seen whether Berrios will need an additional rehab start after Wednesday before being activated from the 15-day injured list.
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