Jose Berrios Injury: Out with stress fracture in elbow
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Berrios has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right elbow and won't be available for Opening Day, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Schneider noted that Berrios is pain-free, and the hope is that the right-hander will resume throwing soon with the intention of pitching through the injury. With Shane Bieber (forearm) opening the season on the injured list and Trey Yesavage being brought along slowly with the intention of monitoring his workload, Berrios could make starts this season after finishing the 2025 campaign in the bullpen. However, Berrios will likely be ticketed for a relief role when the pitching staff is at full health.
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