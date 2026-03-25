Jose Berrios Injury: Placed on 15-day injured list
The Blue Jays placed Berrios (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Berrios was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his pitching elbow last week. The right-hander hopes to resume throwing soon, but the possibility exits that he'll need ample down time. Eric Lauer will slide into the Toronto rotation in Berrios' place.
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