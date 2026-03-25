Jose Berrios headshot

Jose Berrios Injury: Placed on 15-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Blue Jays placed Berrios (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Berrios was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his pitching elbow last week. The right-hander hopes to resume throwing soon, but the possibility exits that he'll need ample down time. Eric Lauer will slide into the Toronto rotation in Berrios' place.

Jose Berrios
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Berrios See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Berrios See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
MLB
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
Author Image
Peter Schoenke
5 days ago
Does the World Baseball Classic Help or Hurt MLB Performance?
MLB
Does the World Baseball Classic Help or Hurt MLB Performance?
Author Image
Thomas Leary
29 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
36 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
43 days ago