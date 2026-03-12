Jose Berrios Injury: Scratched with elbow inflammation

Berrios was scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start against the Phillies on Thursday due to right elbow inflammation, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The injury was revealed on an MRI during the insurance process for the World Baseball Classic, for which Berrios was denied a chance to participate. The right-hander dealt with elbow inflammation down the stretch last year and also pitched through a biceps issue, but the current inflammation is apparently unrelated. Berrios said he's not experiencing any pain, and he'll continue to throw over the next few days as he continues to be evaluated.