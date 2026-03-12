Jose Berrios Injury: Scratched with elbow inflammation
Berrios was scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start against the Phillies on Thursday due to right elbow inflammation, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The injury was revealed on an MRI during the insurance process for the World Baseball Classic, for which Berrios was denied a chance to participate. The right-hander dealt with elbow inflammation down the stretch last year and also pitched through a biceps issue, but the current inflammation is apparently unrelated. Berrios said he's not experiencing any pain, and he'll continue to throw over the next few days as he continues to be evaluated.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Berrios See More
-
General MLB Article
Does the World Baseball Classic Help or Hurt MLB Performance?16 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East23 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap30 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions50 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jose Berrios See More